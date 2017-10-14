Lao PDR Ambassador Khaykhamphithoune shines in Quantity Surveyor’s Cup

Lao PDR Ambassador Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune had a fiery performance of 49 Stableford points to claim the overall title in the 1st Quantity Surveyor’s Cup held last October 2.

The diplomat golfer tallied 37 in the opening nine and finished with 40 at back nine of the Ayala Greenfield Golf and Leisure Club course.

Amang Alejandrio received the lowest gross award with his four-over 76.

Champion Ariel Maranan had 46 points while first runner-up Jonathan Ebol and second runner-up Ray Gica scored 45 and 44, respectively, in Class A category.

Class B champion Vincent Tiamsic had 32 points, same with Ricky Libago and Juan Jericho Francisco.

Tiamsic had seven par shots against the five pars of Libago, who finished second, while Francisco lost via countback for third.

Champions of other divisions were Ryan Tambalque (class C) and Virginia Gatchalian (ladies).

Edimar Ulep had the longest drive with 203 yards at hole no. 13, Tony James had the nearest to the pin shot at 115 inches and Ronald Pua had the longest putt at 50 inches. Bernard Morillo and Fel Agustin hit the most accurate drive with a line shot

A total of 120 golfers joined the invitational golf tournament held in celebration of Quantity Solutions’ milestone of successfully completing 250 construction projects here and abroad.

The event was supported by Global Gateway Development Corp, LG Philippines, Astoria Hotels, EEI Corp, Dalkia Inc, Orion Group International, Burns and McDonnell, Kone Elevators and Escalators, Siemens, Voltage Electrical, ABB Phils, EEI Corporation, Empire East, Boysen Paints, LJ Industrial and Meinhardt Philippines.

The hole sponsors were MAA Insurance, G&W Clubshares, Schneider Electric, Tata Motors Dasmarinas, Omicron, Keyland, Formalum, Dessicant Rotors, Anako Philippines, DPY Mercantile, CMRP Automation, Shearwall Systems, IEEI and SOC Land.

Proceeds of the tournament will support the Don Bosco Victorias Alumni fund and scholarship programs.