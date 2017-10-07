Lao, Yan win GCC Invitational Golf Cup

Senen Lao and Francis Yan fired one-under 71 each to claim the crowns in their respective divisions during the 6th Grace Christian College (GCC) Invitational Golf Cup last September 28 at The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Lao bested Adonis Baluyot, who finished second with even-par 72 in the Alumni class A division while Yan beat Ed Casares, who wound up second with one-over 73 in the class B category.

Jonathan Lim claimed the class C trophy with 74 followed by Jun Sy with 77.

In the guests division, Rolando Lallana was hailed the champion in Class A via countback over second placer Robert Yao with an identical 71.

Class B winner Gerry Tan won over Jeruel Zalameda when the former tallied a one-stroke lead 72 against the latter’s identical 73. Sophia Cochien emerged as the ladies champion with 73 points.

Meanwhile, Luis Oh took the overall low net plum with 68 net points while Gene Basa scored 83 to bagged the lowest gross award.

Over 80 golfers participated in the tournament, organized for the benefit of Grace Christian High School (GCHS) Project Bless Foundation Inc. (PBFI), a non-profit organization that aims to generate funds for retired instructors and teachers of GCC.

Over the years, the foundation has been providing medical and financial assistance to a total of 84 beneficiaries.

GCHS PBFI started in 2011 as an initiative of GCC Batch 1971 led by president Francis Yan.