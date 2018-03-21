Laos drug lord ‘Mr X’ jailed for life by Thai court

BANGKOK: A major Laos drug lord dubbed ‘Mr X’ was jailed for life on Tuesday by a Bangkok court, as Thailand battles record meth trafficking through its borders. Xaysana Keopimpha was picked up at Bangkok’s main airport in January last year. He was accused of being a kingpin in a meth smuggling ring that funneled tons of Myanmar made ‘yaba’ pills and ‘ice’—crystal meth—through Communist Laos and into Thailand. A Bangkok court initially handed Xaysana the death penalty but reduced it to life imprisonment after he admitted several charges of drug smuggling, including over 1.2 million ‘yaba’ pills in a case dating back to 2016. Evidence pulled from mobile phones linked Xaysana with a smuggling network that used Nong Khai, the Thai border point with Laos, to move drugs south, the judge added. “Due to his confession during the investigation process, the court decreases his sentence to life imprisonment,” a Criminal Court judge said in his ruling.