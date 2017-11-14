Laos premier leaves PH

LAO Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith left the Philippines on Monday night, the first head of state to fly out of the country.

Sisoulith left aboard his plane from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 11:43 p.m.

A former French colony, the Lao People’s Democractic Republic (Lao PDR) joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in 1997.

The Philippines is host to the 31st Asean Summit and Related Meetings from November 10-15.

The 10-member states are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Asean’s dialogue partners are Australia, Canada, China, European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, the United States and the United Nations. ARIC JOHN SY CUA