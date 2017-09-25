Lapeña cites promotions, warns against ‘tara’ system at Customs-NAIA

CUSTOMS Commissioner Isidro S. Lapeña said on Monday that there were about 587 promotions awaiting qualified personnel of the bureau’s Collection District III.



Lapeña made the announcement during the 57th Founding Anniversary of the BOC at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) where he gave a Plaque of Appreciation to District III Collector Ed Macabeo who is retiring this September.



The newly installed commissioner said that employees who have been in the bureau for over decades and have not been promoted would be given priority for promotions.



He also said the bureau would start hiring workers, including those who could man the country’s premier airport.



Lapeña said the promotion and hiring programs aimed to strengthen the bureau’s ranks and increase revenue while combating corruption, to improve the services and its image among Filipinos and foreigners alike.



Former commissioner Nicanor Faeldon has blocked promotions in the bureau and appealed to government officials to stop meddling in appointments, citing it as a form of corruption.

The government officials whom Faeldon did not mention allegedly wanted to influence the promotion board of the Bureau of Customs.



Lapeña said that he has a marching order from Malacañang to stop corruption in the bureau, as well as to improve revenue earnings.



He reminded the rank and file that the “tara” bribery system was illegal.



“I know arithmetic, as I know the correct valuation of goods. If any of you who do not want to follow the proper valuation you are giving me the reason to do that you don’t want to happen to you,” Lapeña warned. BENJIE L. VERGARA

