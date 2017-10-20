Lapeña eases rules on shipment examination

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña has eased the rules on mandatory x-ray examination of red-flagged shipments to avoid port congestion especially with the advent of the holiday season.

In a directive, Lapena exempted all Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)-bound shipments, perishable and reefer shipments as well as importation of government agencies and multinational companies from being tagged red. These would no longer go through mandatory x-ray examination. These shipments shall be placed under the yellow lane for document checking.

PEZA-bound shipments are usually raw materials that are processed into finished products and re-exported abroad, while perishable and reefer shipments refer to food stuffs as well as poultry and meat products, which are in high demand during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Customs chief said he issued the directive because although “the utilization rate of the port terminals showed no signs of impending port congestion, there were reports of long queues of trucks for x-ray examination.”

“Given time, we will come up with a more effective and efficient system that will balance border protection and trade facilitation,” Lapeña added.

Under the BoC’s selectivity process, shipments are either tagged red (requires 100 percent examination), yellow (documentary checking) or green (no inspection).

However, Lapeña suspended the green lane in September and ordered all shipments to either pass through the red or yellow lane after 604 kilos of shabu slipped through customs using the green lane facility.

Lapeña said he regularly monitors port operations to detect congestion and ensure that proper valuation of all shipments are implemented to improve revenue collections and rid the bureau of corrupt practices.