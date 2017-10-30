Lapena enforces new ‘queuing system’ for importers, brokers at Manila port

CUSTOMS Commissioner Isidro Lapena ordered the closure of all 15 sections of the Formal Entry Division (FED) of the Port of Manila (PoM) as part of the continuing reform programs being implemented at the bureau.

“We will be having a queuing system for our importers and brokers. All 15 sections of the PoM and [soon the]Manila International Container Port (MICP) will be removed to lessen face to face transactions and familiarity between and among customs examiners and appraisers, customs brokers, and processors and to prevent collusion,” said Lapena in a press briefing on Monday.

The queuing system is now being pilot tested at the PoM and once perfected, Lapena added, would be implemented in all collection districts throughout the country.

Lapena said that there was marked improvement at the graft-ridden bureau since he assumed office, but also admitted that “benchmarking”, an illegal form of assessing the value of goods and one of the main source of corruption, still existed.

“One method of mitigating the problem of customs employee and customs broker collussion/conspiracy is the removal of FED sections,” he added.

Under the new queuing system, Lapena said, any examiner could be assigned to any broker or shipment at any given time, which would effectively remove familiarity with brokers and importers. In the old system, each shipment is assigned to a particular section.

Brokers and importers are also assured of an examiner during office hours to attend to his entry and, would also test the competence and efficiency of examiners because they have to know all the correct assessment and valuation of a particular commodity.

Lapena assured all stakeholders that their goods would be out of the Customs zone within two hours upon submission of complete and proper documents. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL