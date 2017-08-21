Lapeña to replace Faeldon at Customs  

Tuesday, August 22, 2017
    President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday announced that Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Isidro Lapeña will be the next head of the Bureau of Customs.

      In a media interview, Duterte confirmed that he had accepted the resignation of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.  ”He’s (Lapeña) going to be the Commissioner of Customs,” the President told reporters.  

    Duterte said General Aaron Aquino, the regional commander of Region 3, will head the PDEA. CATHERINE VALENTE

