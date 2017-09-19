Lapena replaces heads in 3 Customs offices

CUSTOMS Commissioner Isidro Lapena replaced the heads of three controversial offices in the graft-ridden bureau who were implicated in the “tara” (payoff) system.

Sacked were Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Neil Estrella, Import Assessment Service Director Milo Maestrocampo and Enforcement and Security Service Director Isabel “Butch” Tibayan.

In a Customs Personnel Order (CPO) B-56-2017, Lapena named Director Wilkins Villanueva of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Metro Manila to the CIIS; Gladys Rosales, PDEA Plans and Operations Service Director to the IAS; and Director Felimon Ruiz of PDEA Central Visayas to ESS.

All three were designated as officers-in-charge.

The order is effective immediately. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL