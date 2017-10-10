Lapeña revamps MICP

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña reshuffled the eight district collectors and all of the 15 section chiefs in the Formal Entry Division (FED) of the Manila International Container Ports (MICP).

Lapena on Monday identified the district collectors as Elvira Cruz, Romeo Rosales, Julius Premediles, Jose Naig, Carmelita Talusan, Divina Garrido, Halleck Valdez and Tomas Alcid.

The sacked collectors and section chiefs were replaced by their deputies.

Earlier, Lapeña reshuffled all 15 section chiefs of the Port of Manila.

Lapena also named Jeoffey Tacio as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Import Assessment Service (IAS), replacing Milo Maestrecampo who resigned.

“There will be more reshuffling if the BOC personnel will not cooperate in the reforms we are making. I told everyone there, I will work within the Bureau. I will be one with them. But we must be all moving in one direction, and that is removing corruption at all levels,” Lapeña said.