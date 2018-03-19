Lapeña sacks 3 port collectors

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña has sacked from their posts three district collectors for failure to meet their assigned collection targets last month.

Relieved from their posts, under Customs Personnel Order (CPO) B-72-2018, were Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Collector Vincent Philip Maronilla, Surigao Collector Lilibeth Mangsal, and Zamboanga Collector Jesus Balmores.

Also removed by virtue of the same CPO were Segundo Sigmundfreud Barte, NAIA deputy collector for assessment, Zamboanga Assessment Division chief Luzviminda Ali, and Surigao Assessment Chief Nenita Papelleras.

Lapeña previously issued a strict directive to intensify collection performance and ordered the relief of district collectors who will not reach the February target.

Fourteen of the 17 collection district under the Bureau of Customs (BOC) exceeded their targets, which resulted in a collection of P43.674 billion against the P41.709 billion target last month, for a surplus of P1.965 billion.

Former Subic Collector Carmelita Talusan, who was among the 10 collectors sacked last year, replaced Maronilla at the NAIA.

Ma. Liza Sebastian of the Revenue Collection Monitoring Group and Lyceo Martinez of the Compliance Monitoring Unit were appointed district collectors of Surigao and Zamboanga, respectively, replacing Mangsal and Balmores.

Mangsal was designated acting deputy collector for operations at the Port of Cebu.

Meanwhile, NAIA Deputy Collector for Passenger Services Arsenia Ilagan officially assumed her plantilla position as district collector of Port of Legazpi, replacing former collector lawyer Ma. Lourdes Mangaoang.

Mangaoang is now the NAIA deputy collector for passenger services.

“Her [Mangaoang] assumption in NAIA as deputy collector is not due to poor performance in revenue collection but for her to take a bigger responsibility,” Lapeña clarified.

Mangaoang’s reassignment to NAIA passenger service, the Customs chief added, is expected to boost revenue collection of the said port.

In a separate development, Lapeña also swore into office director Jessie Cardona of the Anti-Terrorism Council Program Management Center as head of the BOC Account Management Office.