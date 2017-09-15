Lapeña stops use of Customs green lane

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña has temporarily suspended the processing of shipments under the so-called “green lane” where the P6.4 billion shabu shipment from China breezed through without being inspected.

Lapena stressed the need to review the green lane guidelines and introduce new safeguards to strengthen the system.

“The green lane is suspended while a new system is being studied,” the customs chief said in a news briefing.

Under the BoC’s selectivity process, shipments are tagged green if these will not undergo inspection, yellow if there are some documentary questions and red if these are high risk.

The green lane is for listed companies accredited by the bureau which belong to the top 1,000 corporations in terms of duties and taxes paid.

The shabu shipment that passed through the green lane were seized in Valenzuela City and was the subject of congressional investigations. The case lead to the resignation of former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon.