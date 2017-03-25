Laptop ban hits Dubai for 1.1M weekend travelers

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport and its flag carrier Emirates began implementing a ban on laptops and tablets on direct flights to the United States on Saturday, on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. 1.1 million people are expected to pass through the busiest international airport as the city marks UAE spring break, Dubai Airports’ senior vice president for communications Anita Mehra said. The United States announced a ban on all electronics larger than a standard smart phone on board direct flights out of eight countries across the Middle East. US officials would not specify how long the ban will last, but Dubai-based Emirates said that it had been instructed to enforce it until at least October 14. The US ban affects nine airlines from eight countries: Turkey, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Britain has also announced a parallel ban, effective Saturday, targeting all flights out of Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Lebanon.

AFP