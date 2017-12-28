‘Larawan’ MMFF Best Picture

FOR the very first time, a musical was declared the big winner of the Metro Manila Film Festival. The movie adaptation of Nick Joaquin’s “Ang Larawan” won Best Picture and a host of other awards as listed below.
The recognition night was held Wednesday at Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.
Best Picture – “Ang Larawan”
Best Actress – Joanna Ampil, “Ang Larawan”
Best Actor – Derek Ramsay, “All of You”
2nd Best Picture – “Siargao”
3rd Best Picture – “All of You”
Special Jury Prize – Coco Martin, “Ang Panday”
Special Jury Prize – Nick Joaquin
People’s Choice Award – “GandaRappido: The Revenger Squad”
Best Supporting Actress – Jasmine Curtis Smith, “Siargao”
Best Supporting Actor – EA Guzman, “Deadma Walking”
Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award – “Ang Larawan”
Best Director – Paul Soriano, “Siargao”
Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award – “Ang Panday”
Children’s Choice Award – “Ang Panday”
Best Screenplay – “All of You”
Best Editor – Mark Victor, “Siargao”
Best Cinematography – “Siargao”
Best Production Design – “Ang Larawan”
Best Visual Effects – “Ang Panday”
Best Musical Score – Ryan Cayabyab, “Ang Larawan”
Best Original Theme Song – Alon by Hale, “Siargao”
Best Sound – “Siargao”
Best Child Performer – Baby Baste, “Meant To Beh”
Best Float – “Deadma Walking”
Best Short Film – “Anong Nangyari kay Nicanor Dante”
People’s Choice Award (Short Films) – “Noel” ARLO CUSTODIO
‘Larawan’ MMFF Best Picture0
FOR the very first time, a musical was declared the big winner of the Metro Manila Film Festival. The movie adaptation of Nick Joaquin’s “Ang Larawan” won Best Picture and a host of other awards as listed below.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.