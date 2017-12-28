Thursday, December 28, 2017
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»‘Larawan’ MMFF Best Picture

    ‘Larawan’ MMFF Best Picture

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    FOR the very first time, a musical was declared the big winner of the Metro Manila Film Festival. The movie adaptation of Nick Joaquin’s “Ang Larawan” won Best Picture and a host of other awards as listed below.

    The recognition night was held Wednesday at Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

    Best Picture – “Ang Larawan”
    Best Actress – Joanna Ampil, “Ang Larawan”
    Best Actor – Derek Ramsay, “All of You”
    2nd Best Picture – “Siargao”
    3rd Best Picture – “All of You”
    Special Jury Prize – Coco Martin, “Ang Panday”
    Special Jury Prize – Nick Joaquin
    People’s Choice Award – “GandaRappido: The Revenger Squad”
    Best Supporting Actress – Jasmine Curtis Smith, “Siargao”
    Best Supporting Actor – EA Guzman, “Deadma Walking”
    Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award – “Ang Larawan”
    Best Director – Paul Soriano, “Siargao”
    Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award – “Ang Panday”
    Children’s Choice Award – “Ang Panday”
    Best Screenplay – “All of You”
    Best Editor – Mark Victor, “Siargao”
    Best Cinematography – “Siargao”
    Best Production Design – “Ang Larawan”
    Best Visual Effects – “Ang Panday”
    Best Musical Score – Ryan Cayabyab, “Ang Larawan”
    Best Original Theme Song – Alon by Hale, “Siargao”
    Best Sound – “Siargao”
    Best Child Performer – Baby Baste, “Meant To Beh”
    Best Float – “Deadma Walking”
    Best Short Film – “Anong Nangyari kay Nicanor Dante”
    People’s Choice Award (Short Films) – “Noel” ARLO CUSTODIO

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.