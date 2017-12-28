‘Larawan’ MMFF Best Picture

FOR the very first time, a musical was declared the big winner of the Metro Manila Film Festival. The movie adaptation of Nick Joaquin’s “Ang Larawan” won Best Picture and a host of other awards as listed below.



The recognition night was held Wednesday at Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.



Best Picture – “Ang Larawan”

Best Actress – Joanna Ampil, “Ang Larawan”

Best Actor – Derek Ramsay, “All of You”

2nd Best Picture – “Siargao”

3rd Best Picture – “All of You”

Special Jury Prize – Coco Martin, “Ang Panday”

Special Jury Prize – Nick Joaquin

People’s Choice Award – “GandaRappido: The Revenger Squad”

Best Supporting Actress – Jasmine Curtis Smith, “Siargao”

Best Supporting Actor – EA Guzman, “Deadma Walking”

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award – “Ang Larawan”

Best Director – Paul Soriano, “Siargao”

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award – “Ang Panday”

Children’s Choice Award – “Ang Panday”

Best Screenplay – “All of You”

Best Editor – Mark Victor, “Siargao”

Best Cinematography – “Siargao”

Best Production Design – “Ang Larawan”

Best Visual Effects – “Ang Panday”

Best Musical Score – Ryan Cayabyab, “Ang Larawan”

Best Original Theme Song – Alon by Hale, “Siargao”

Best Sound – “Siargao”

Best Child Performer – Baby Baste, “Meant To Beh”

Best Float – “Deadma Walking”

Best Short Film – “Anong Nangyari kay Nicanor Dante”

People’s Choice Award (Short Films) – “Noel” ARLO CUSTODIO