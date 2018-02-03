Large-scale local job recruitment scam busted by CIDG in Bataan

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) uncovered what it described as a large-scale online local job recruitment fraud in the country with the arrest of the mastermind and one member in Limay town here.

Senior Police Officer 1 Joseph Mejia, CIDG provincial chief of Intelligence and Investigation, said they arrested Mark Montanez, 29, suspected brains behind the recruitment fraud, and Dominador Luzano, 57, suspected receiver in the payout transactions.

Mejia said the suspects were arrested in an entrapment at MLhuiller branch in Barangay Townsite on Thursday based on the complaint of San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

The suspects were with two women who escaped during the entrapment and are now subjects of a manhunt.

Police said the suspects pretended to be online job recruiters for SMC for its various businesses nationwide using social media job websites.

“The suspects require job applicants to cough out between P2,500 and P2,800 for the processing fee wired through MLhuiller and other online money couriers,” Mejia said.

The syndicate reportedly started their activities last year victimizing job seekers from Mindanao, Visayas and northern Luzon.