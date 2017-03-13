Large taxpayers Division-Cebu launches 2017 tax campaign

The Large Taxpayers Division (LTD)-Cebu of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ha sofficially launched its 2017 tax campaign at the Grand Convention Center of Cebu. LTD-Cebu chief Ma. Socorro Lozano opened the gathering of chief executive officers, chief financial officers and chief operating officers of large taxpayers, officials of audit firms, tax practitioners, students, former and active BIR Large Taxpayers Service (LTS) officials, BIR national, regional and revenue district officials and other stakeholders. The event coincided with the 15th founding anniversary of LTD-Cebu. Lozano asked everyone “to do different things and to do things differently” in the face of challenges engendered by the Duterte administration’s change agenda. She pointed out the critical role of taxpayers in tax compliance, saying it is a key component in the government’s change platform. Lozano then asked taxpayers for their continued support and to deliver on their commitment by paying the correct amount of taxes. She welcomed 90 newly-enlisted taxpayers of LTD-Cebu but bade farewell to 34 companies that joined the newly-created LTD-Davao headed by Avia Globasa. LTD-Cebu collection grew from P9.02 billion in 2010 to P32.78 billion in 2016. It is projected to collect around P43.70 billion this 2017.