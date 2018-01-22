Larger and lighter

2019 Chevrolet Silverado revealed

Chevrolet took its covers off the new Chevrolet Silverado for the 2019 model year in the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, with the truck sporting the new bodywork and a redesigned frame.

“With the all-new Silverado, we’ve taken the best truck on the road and made it even better. It has a longer wheelbase, more passenger and cargo volume, and yet, thanks to our mixed materials strategy and mass reduction expertise, the new truck is 450 pounds (250 kilograms) lighter than the current model,” General Motors Vice President Mark Reuss said in a statement.

The launch also marks the 100th year Chevrolet started selling trucks since 1918 with the One-Ton truck. The company was absorbed by General Motors the same year.

Although Chevrolet said the new model is lighter than its predecessor, it is larger than the model that preceded it. It uses aluminium for the hood, doors, and tailgate, while the truck bed, roof and fenders are made of high-strength steel. The company also claimed that it also shed another 88 pounds from the body and another 88 pounds from the frame, but still achieved better rigidity.

Chevrolet also claims that the new model has the most cargo volume in terms of bed length, with 63 cubic feet (1,784 liters) and has 7 inches of extra floor width than its successor. The power-operated tailgate can be opened and closed via a key fob or a cabin mounted button.

The larger size allows for more space for the four-door cab, with increased legroom from 40.9 inches to 43.8 inches. Chevrolet also inserted two large storage bins at the rear seatbacks and some storage under the rear seats.

Powering the new Silverado is choice of six power train combinations, with two new gasoline engines (a 5.3-liter V8 and a 6.2-liter V8), and a turbocharged diesel inline six. The gasoline models utilize GM’s Dynamic Fuel Management system, which can cut the operation of one or more cylinders to achieve better fuel efficiency. Both the 6.2-liter V8 and the turbo diesel engines can be linked to a 10-speed automatic transmission. No other details regarding the transmission have been given.

The new Silverado will be available in eight trim levels, from the base Work Truck to the luxury-oriented High Country trim. Chevrolet has yet to reveal pricing for the 2019 Silverado.