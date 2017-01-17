Larong Volleyball announces start of try-outs

Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) President Joey Romasanta announced that the try-outs for the national team that will see action in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia would begin next week.

The Manila leg will start on January 28 to 31 at the Arellano University in Pasay City while the Cebu and Davao try-outs will begin in February.

“The try outs, as envisioned by Mr. Peter Cayco, LVPI vice-president, is going to be nationwide in a way covering the National Capital Region, Cebu and Davao. Hopefully, we should be able to accomplish all goals and at the same time discover new talents from those areas,” said Romasanta, who is also the 1st Vice-President of the Philippine Olympic Committee, on Tuesday during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex Media Center in Manila.

Romasanta said that they have changed the selection process based on the previous SEA Games experience of players.

“We form this selection on the basis of what we saw and experienced. One thing we missed out is the individual commitment of players. We need their commitments this time around,” said Romasanta.

In the past, volleyball players were torn between their respective teams and the national team.

“Right now, the first manifestation of commitment or interest is their willingness to take part in the try-outs that is going to be form,” he added.

Romasanta also stressed the need to adequately provide the needs of the athletes.

“If we would be able to discover talents from the South and bring them over here, of course, we need to provide them with their needs.”

“There are generous corporations who are reaching us on how they can help the Philippine team. This is a good sign that many are willing to help us in achieving our goals,” Romasanta concluded.

The chosen players will play in a tune-up competition namely the Asian Seniors Women’s Championships in July that the Philippines will host.