Larossa adding 2 more buildings

Larossa in Capitol Hills, Quezon City, enters a new phase of development as it starts the full-blast construction of its second and third buildings, Sampaguita and Magnolia.

Camia, the first edifice in the premiere urban botanical community, is ready for occupancy.

Larossa is part of the portfolio of Primehomes Real Estate Development Inc., an established development enterprise in the country.

Primehomes is a trusted developer that realizes sustainable communities for individuals and families who aspire for modern living.

The two major contractors for Magnolia and Sampaguita are Design Coordinates Inc. and Metro Stonerich Corp.

Amenities

Magnolia and Sampaguita bear the distinct Larossa architecture. The 10-story establishments offer cozy, spacious and livable units with functional and elegant interiors.

Waiting outside the buildings are Larossa’s amenities that feature a free-flowing swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens and sun decks.

Larossa shares the beauty of nature with its residents by dedicating about 65 percent of its total land area to outdoor activities.

Location

The urban address of Larossa provides accessibility to its residents. It is close to sports and leisure facilities as well as academic institutions and business establishments.

For more information, visit http://www.larossa.com.ph/ or contact Larossa at 09177053109 and (02) 617 5245.