Las Casas Filipinas launches guitar competition

Music will soon fill the sprawling seaside heritage resort of Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac, Bataan with a newly launched national guitar competition open to amateur and professional musicians.

Dubbed “Himig ng Panahon,” the goal of the competition is to revitalize the age-old tradition of musical performance and to honor Filipino heritage through musical creativity.

According to Jerry Acuzar, chairman of New San Jose Builders, Inc. and property developer of Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, ‘Himig Panahon’ will further shine the spotlight on the guitar, not just a fretted musical instrument, but as a cultural symbol that transcends generations.

“The sound emanating from the guitar gives one a feel of the bygone days of our younger years and is now becoming unpopular due to the advent of digitally produced music. We want to keep it alive and support its longevity,” explained the known advocate of Filipino heritage and culture.

A credible panel of judges has been organized to choose the winner of the competition, namely composer Ric Mercado, who is also regarded as one of the best acoustic and electric guitarists in the country; six-string master Noel Manalo Mendez; and classical guitar professor Lester Demetillo of the University of the Philippines College of Music.

Applications are now open via lascasasfilipinas.com, with the finals night to be staged on November 18 at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar.