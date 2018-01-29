LAS PIÑAS HAS NEW FIRE CHIEF

Mayor Mel Aguilar (fifth from left) welcomed the newly appointed officers from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) of Las Piñas City. The new officers are: Supt. Jay Bernard Peñas (center, left), Chief Fire Marshal (Fire Chief); and Sr. Insp. Irwin Alejo, the chief of the Fire Safety Enforcement Section. Aguilar directed the new fire officers to include in their priorities the propagation of fire safety consciousness among the residents of Las Piñas, and the reactivation of special rescue teams for disaster response. Also present during the welcome ceremonies were Councilors Mark Anthony Santos and Henry Medina, City Administrator Reynaldo Balagulan, and representatives of BFP-Las Piñas. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Please follow our commenting guidelines.