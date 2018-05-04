Las Piñas village chief in deep trouble

INTERIOR Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño on Thursday warned barangay (village) chairmen to strictly comply with the law mandating them to conduct monthly regular sessions or face charges.

Diño also stressed that no honoraria should be paid to the barangay chairman and the seven-member barangay council if they did not conduct sessions.

The law is very clear that it is the duty of the barangay chairman to call a regular session every month, he said.

“Said offense is punishable by imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from public office,” Diño said.

Section 52 of Republic Act (RA) 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 states: “On the first day of the session immediately following the election of its members, the Sanggunian (village council) shall, by resolution, fix the day, time, and place of its regular sessions.”

Illegal disbursement of funds is punishable under Section 3 of RA 2019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. It carries maximum imprisonment of 10 years and perpetual disqualification from public office, among others.

No sessions in Barangay Fajardo

Diño was reacting to a complaint filed against Barangay Chairman Roberto Cristobal of Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Las Piñas City by kagawad or council member Demetrio C. Fajardo.

In his five-page affidavit complaint filed with the Office of the President and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Fajardo alleged that Cristobal failed to call a single session for eight months from June 2017 to January 2018 in violation of RA 7160.

Worse, Fajardo pointed out, honoraria for the eight-month period were still signed by the chairman of the barangay appropriations committee, Kagawad Rudy Timbang, which was “illegal” as no sessions were held.

“Considering that there were no barangay sessions from June 2017 to January 2018, there is a grave issue as to how the barangay was able to use, liquidate and account for the necessary expenses.

Moreover, how can the barangay function since there was no session?” said Fajardo in his five-page affidavit, adding that the barangay secretary and barangay treasurer were also equally accountable.

“The act of the Hon. Barangay Captain Robert Cristobal, together with the Barangay Secretary Karlo G. Cristobal and Barangay Treasurer Sandy de Ramon Garcia is highly questionable and irregular considering the circumstances. They should be held accountable considering the circumstances,” he added.

Fajardo’s allegations were confirmed by another barangay kagawad, Alberto Espanto, in another affidavit.

“The allegations of Kagawad Demetrio Fajardo that we did not hold any sessions from June 2017 to January 2018 is true but in spite of this we continue to receive our honorarium.”

“Last March 13, 2018, we had an emergency meeting where they planned to make it appear that Kagawad Etring Fajardo was not attending the session contrary to the truth that there were really no sessions held from June 2017 to January 2018,” the witness added.

In the same complaint, Fajardo also disclosed that his repeated appeals to Cristobal for a copy of the minutes of the meeting from June 2017 to January 2018, copy of barangay budget and expenditures for 2017, barangay resolutions for 2018 budget and list of employees on the payroll of Barangay Daniel Fajardo, were all ignored.

Cristobal, he said, directed him to get the documents from barangay bookkeeper May Cetra, who, in turn, pointed him to the DILG and the Commission on Audit.

According to Fajardo, he did as told, which prompted DILG Director Carlo Guanzon of the Public Affairs and Communication Service to call the attention of Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda Aguilar in a letter dated February 17, 2018, and another letter-request to Las Piñas-COA.

But to date, Fajardo pointed out, no copies of the documents have been provided.

Full disclosure board

Cristobal, in a letter to Fajardo, said that there was no need to provide the complainant with copies of documents as “you are free to look over the barangay records any time you want,” adding that the records were voluminous.

Cristobal also reminded Fajardo that “we do have our Barangay Full Disclosure Board where everyone (Barangay Council and constituents) is able to look over and check barangay expenses, budget and our monthly disbursements.”

He pointed out that the Barangay Disclosure Full Disclosure Board was frequently checked by the DILG for updates.

In a subsequent letter, Fajardo said that if the records of the minutes of the sessions from June 2017 to January 2018 and other pertinent documents were indeed submitted to the Las Piñas city government, there were “no received letters” for easy reference.

Fajardo also pointed out to Cristobal that: “Not once were you able to present during our earlier sessions the Barangay Full Disclosure Board where there is a record of expenditures. So how can we raise questions to the board about what you are saying?”

“How were honoraria received every month from June 2017 to January 2018 when there were no sessions held and no minutes of the meeting which should have been presented to accounting so we could get our honorarium? We received an honorarium therefore, we submitted minutes of the meeting. Where are those?” Fajardo said.

He also noted that people on the payroll of the barangay were never presented to the barangay council.