Las Piñas village chief in hot water

THE village chief of a Las Piñas City barangay is in hot water after complaints were filed before the Office of the President and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for illegal disbursements of funds and failure to call regular sessions for eight consecutive months.

The office of DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Dino is investigating Barangay Chairman Robert Cristobal of Barangay Daniel Fajardo, Pulang Lupa Las Piñas.

Complainant Barangay Kagawad Demetrio Fajardo alleged that Cristobal did not call a single session from June 2017 to January 2018 in violation of Republic Act (RA) 7160 or the Local Government Code.

Fajardo also said that, the honoraria for the questioned eight-month period were still signed by the chairman of the barangay appropriations committee, Kagawad Rudy Timbang, which is “illegal” as no sessions were held.

“Considering that there were no barangay sessions from June 2017 to January 2018, there is a grave issue as to how the barangay was able to use, liquidate and account for the necessary expenses. Moreover, how can the barangay function since there was no session?” said Fajardo in his five-page affidavit.

“The act of the Hon. Barangay Captain Robert Cristobal, together with the Barangay Secretary Karlo G. Cristobal and Barangay Treasurer Sandy De Ramon Garcia is highly questionable and irregular considering the circumstances. They should be held accountable considering the circumstances,” he added.

A barangay kagawad, who requested anonymity said in another affidavit: “The allegation of Kagawad Demetrio Fajardo that we did not hold any sessions from June 2017 to January 2018, is true but in spite of this, we continue to receive our honorarium.”

“Last March 13, 2018, we had an emergency meeting where Kagawad Etring Fajardo planned not to attend the session contrary to the truth that there were really no sessions held from June 2017 to January 2018,” the witness added.

He said Cristobal directed him to get the documents from bookkeeper May Cetra, who, in turn, pointed him to the DILG and the Commission on Audit (CoA).

Fajardo said, he did as he was told which prompted DILG Director Carlo Guanzon of the Public Affairs and Communication Service to call the attention of Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda Aguilar in a letter dated February 17, 2018, and another letter-request to Las Piñas-CoA.

But to date, Fajardo said, no copies of the requested documents have been provided.

Cristobal, in a formal letter to Fajardo, said that there was no need to provide the complainant with copies of the documents as “you are free to look over the barangay records anytime you want,” adding that the records ar voluminous and may require sometime to pull out for photocopying.

In a subsequent letter, Fajardo said that if the records of the minutes of the sessions from June 2017 to January 2018 and other related pertinent documents were indeed submitted to the Las Piñas government, why is it that there were “no received letters” for easy reference if said documents were sought.

Fajardo also pointed out to Cristobal: “Not once were you able to present during our earlier sessions the Barangay Full Disclosure Board where there is a record of expenditures, so how can we raise questions to the board about what you are saying?”

“How were honoraria received every month from June 2017 to January 2018 when there were no sessions held and no minutes of the meeting which should have been presented to accounting so we could get our honorarium? We received an honorarium therefore, we submitted minutes of the meeting. Where are those?” Fajardo said.

He also noted that people who are on the barangay payroll were never presented to the barangay council.