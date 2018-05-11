Las Piñas village chief rigged bid?

AN incumbent councilman of Barangay Daniel Fajardo in Las Piñas City is accusing the barangay (village) chairman of rigging the bidding for two second-hand vehicles purchased in 2017.

This came after the councilman received threats and blackmail, allegedly from the camp of the Las Piñas village chief, Robert Cristobal.

“When he (village chief) called for meetings for the purchase of two vehicles, he was just telling stories and not asking for our advice and holding sessions. He would just say that he bought second-hand vehicles and that is that,” said the council member, who asked not to be named.

The source was referring to the “sessions” held by Barangay Chairman Cristobal on the accounting and liquidation of expenses for quarterly projects of the barangay council.

The council member did not say who those bidders were.

“There was corruption in those released funds for the ambulance and fire truck,” the council member said.

The council member said the estimated amount of the fire truck was P1.7 million and the ambulance, P1 million.

“Pinapapirma lang kami ng kontrata at budget report at kapag babasahin ko na, pine-pressure ako at sasabihin nila na ‘Ikaw nalang ang hinihintay. `Wag mo nang basahin, inaantay na iyan ng CoA (Commission on Audit) at ni mayora’ (The members of the barangay appropriations committee were just asked to sign contracts and budget reports and every time I read the papers, they would ask me to speed it up because I was only one who they were waiting for. They said, ‘Don’t read them, CoA and the mayor are waiting for the papers,’ so I ended up not reading the entire thing.”

Another council member also pointed out that for eight months, honoraria signed by the head of the barangay appropriations committee, Kagawad Rodolfo Timbang, were “illegal” as there were no sessions held.

The council member said he blew the whistle after receiving threats from the “two allies of the Barangay Chairman Robert Cristobal.”

“They smeared me through posts on Facebook and I cannot take it anymore,” the kagawad said.

The one who lodged the complaint was one of the five members of the barangay appropriations committee, responsible for allocating funds prior to expenditure from the treasury, some of which are needed to compensate for project expenses.

The barangay chairman is already facing complaints for “illegal disbursements of funds and failure to call regular sessions for eight consecutive months” filed by council member Demetrio Fajardo before the Office of the President and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Section 52 of Republic Act (RA) 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 states: “On the first day of the session immediately following the election of its members, the Sanggunian (village council) shall, by resolution, fix the day, time, and place of its regular sessions.”

Illegal disbursement of funds is punishable under Section 3 of RA 2019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; it imposes a maximum imprisonment of 10 years and perpetual disqualification from public office, among others.