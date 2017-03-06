Lascañas forced to lie under oath

FORMER Police officer Arturo Lascañas admitted on Monday that he was forced to lie when he first testified before the Senate justice and human rights committee regarding the existence of the Davao death squad (DDS).

He apologized for lying under oath, saying that he did it because he feared for the lives of his loved ones.

According to him, former Senior Police Officer 4 Sonny Buenventura told him to deny everything about the DDS and the allegations of confessed hitman Edgar Matobato.

“The reason why I made my public confession last week was because of my desire to tell the truth not only because of my spiritual renewal and my fear of God but also I wanted to clear my conscience,” he said.

Lascañas claimed that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the killing of suspected criminals and other individuals when he was the mayor of Davao City. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA