Lasquety ready to display coaching prowess

Gio Lasquety is ready to rise to the challenge of being the youngest head coach in the upcoming Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants Cup 2018.

Veteran coach Vergel Meneses tasked Lasquety, 23, to mentor the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers.

“I’m expecting many people to ask: ‘Why him?’ They’ll say that I’m still raw to be a head coach. I agree with them but Coach Vergel put me here. I fully accepted it and I’ll prove to them that he wouldn’t name me as head coach if he doesn’t see any potential in me,” Lasquety told The Manila Times.

Lasquety, a former playmaker of the Mandaluyong-based school was previously assigned playing assistant coach in the last season of the National Collegiate Athletic Association seniors basketball tournament.

“I’m so happy and thankful because I was already assigned as a head coach in my first work. At the same time, there’s a weird feeling for me because I’ll be coaching my former teammates who are within my age bracket,” he said.

Lasquety will have key players in former JRU cagers John Ervin Grospe and Paolo Pontejos, who have been drafted in the PBA in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Backing up the veterans are holdovers Jed Mendoza, MJ Dela Virgen, Aaron Bordon and Abdul Sawat, who are expected to fill the void left by spitfire guard Teytey Teodoro.

Unlike his last tour of duty in the oldest collegiate tourney, wherein the Heavy Bombers made it to the Final Four, Lasquety said that he would just concentrate on guiding the team.

“I’ll focus on coaching duties this time. We joined the D-League as our preparation for next season so they have to play without me as their facilitator inside the court unlike before in the NCAA. I’m still there to guide them but not as their teammate anymore.”

Lasquety said that he would stick with Meneses’ system. He also set a decent goal for the young squad.

“My target for the team this coming league is for us to gain something in every game. Most of them are rookies and sophomores. So coming to this league, we have nothing to lose but everything to gain,” said Lasquety.

“It doesn’t matter if we win or we lose. What’s important is that we gain something that will help us get better as individuals and as a team,” he added.

Lasquety said that he is willing to trade his dream to reach the pro ranks for coaching.

“As of now, I plan to pursue coaching. My plans shifted from playing to coaching. Coaching has always been my passion besides playing of course but right now I don’t see myself as a player,” he ended.