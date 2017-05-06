Last 2 PH bets fall via heartbreaks in Tashkent

The last two remaining Filipino boxers in the ASBC Asian Elite Men’s Championships both lost in heart-breaking fashion in the semifinal round of the tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday.

Rogen Ladon started off smoking hot, scoring a barrage of punches against his foe, Gan-Erdene Gankhuyag.

The number 3 seeded Mongolian however, seemed to get his bearings in the second round and took the fight to the Filipino 2016 Olympian.

The third round was a wild affair with both fighters having their moments but the judges gave the edge to Gankhuyag, 3-2.

Dannel Maamo, fighting in his first major tournament, saw his over-achieving ways screech to a halt as he got the shorter end of a 4-1 decision.

While it looked like the Cagayan de Oro flyweight was getting the better of the exchanges, his much taller Korean opponent, ranked number 2 here, constantly got Maamo off-balanced, causing him to hit the canvass several times.

Although there were no knockdowns called, the judges seemed to have taken those falls against the fleet-footed Filipino.

Still, the two ABAP boxers will go home with bronze medals from the tightly contested competition. More importantly, Ladon and Maamo both earned slots in the World Championships to be held in Hamburg, Germany in August this year.

Eumir Felix Marcial, who lost his quarterfinal match against hometown boy Israil Madrimov, will try to book the last ticket to the Hamburg event in a box-off on Sunday against Syrian Abdul Mouen Azziz.