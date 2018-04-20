Last call for Drum Tao in Manila

World-renowned Japan martial arts and drum-playing group Drum Tao will have the final run of its Manila performances at Kia Theater this weekend at the Araneta Center in Cubao Quezon City.

After playing to audiences of more than seven million across 400 cities in 17 countries, including Switzerland, Denmark, Israel, USA, Australia, Spain, Belgium, UK and Germany, the critically-acclaimed group is back in Manila for a second time with its eclectic mix of dance and martial arts. Clothed for this tour in costumes created by fashion designer Junko Koshino, the dynamic and innovative Japanese performers lord the stage with the beat of their Wadaiko Drums.

The two-hour extravaganza features superhuman efforts by the highly disciplined crew of Japanese Taiko drummers, who spend eight months of the year touring the world and giving it their all in an amazing 500 shows.

A feat indeed, Drum Tao was bestowed the 6th Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner’s Awards by the Japan Tourism Agency and a recognition for Outstanding Cultural Contribution from the Oita prefecture. The group was noted for rewriting the whole story of traditional Japanese drums as it remains to be the greatest of all drum performers in Japan.

Drum Tao first wowed Manila in 2012, and promises a captivating night of rhythm, beats, melody, and extraordinary precision in its final shows this weekend.