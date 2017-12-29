The Christmas rush is over but gift-giving never stops.Still got some last-minute needs for that one final holiday get-together? Fret not, we got you covered.

Keep it natural

Nowadays, consumers are obsessed with anything organic and natural, and why not? People are now more conscious of what they put and use with and in their bodies. This Christmas, why not give a special loved one the gift of soothing scents from room spray to reed diffuser set, natural dust spray and bug spray starting at P90.

Treat someone with an assortment of all-natural essential body products that offers healing and promotes overall well-being, be it from a tea tree hand sanitizer, hydrating face mist, or makeup remover, to after bath oil ranging from P100 to P390.

Contact Glam Organics on Facebook at Glam Wellness or order through 0917 601 7714.

Bite into the clouds

This holiday season, why not give a gastronomic treat to a loved one? Kumori Philippines upped their game by creating a website for deliveries thisholiday season.

Bring an authentic variety of Japanese breads and pastries right to your family’s or friend’s table. Especially for this season, Kumori Philippines created packages from an All Original Hanjuku Cheese offering of half-baked Japanese style cheesecake with a rich and moist cream cheese center or the special Christmas offering of Earl Grey cheesecake.

Partake of their signature cheese tart sampler—a creamy combination of cheeses on a sweet tart shell. Or you may opt for their bestselling toasted butter pound cake with cheese base and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese bits on top, SaltedCheese Yakigashi.

Visit kumori.com.ph and select from an array of offerings from P288 to P1,100.

A gentleman’s agreement

Make it a holiday he’ll never forget when you up your father’s or your husband’s wardrobe with work and outdoor pieces that go together for that cool city-dressed vibe. The Regiment Store gathers items from different clothing labels around the globe and brings it to the local scene to embody that utilitarian and vintage Americana feel.

Try items from authentic vintage leather jackets to N-1 Navy deck jacket, to premium material Oxford shirts. Check out their items on Facebook and Instagram @regimentstore or visit their all-American inspired store in Legaspi Village, Makati City.