Last chance to own Volvo’s best-selling Limited Edition XC60

Volvo’s iconic Volvo XC60 is up for grabs with P300,000 off the price tag. Volvo Philippines is offering the last remaining units of its best-selling mid-sized SUV to enthusiasts who want a Volvo that can cruise around city roads and still feel capable and comfortable carousing down country trails. Since its launch, it has bested its German competitors in one of the most competitive segments in the market. In 2015, it was the most sold mid-sized SUV in Europe.

Wrapped in riveting R-design elements, this iconic premium Volvo captures the thrill of the driving experience with style, response and control. A wealth of design detail gives it a more sporting, distinctive road presence. With it’s eye-catching expression, it hints at a performance that is always ready – thanks to its unique Sports chassis.

Powertrain

As with all Volvos, the powertrain offer is based on the Drive-E 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged engines designed and built in Sweden at Volvo’s engine factory in Skövde. The Drive-E range of low emission, high performance petrol and diesel engines offers a perfect blend of driver enjoyment and fuel economy, while retaining a responsive feel for city driving. Its sophisticated 190-hp/400-Newton-meter D4 Drive-E powertrain allows more enjoyment while using less. Utilizing state-of-the-art diesel engine technology, the D4 is designed to give the most efficient and confident driving experience. Low engine weight contributes to agile handling on winding roads, while Start/Stop technology and Eco function optimize the powertrain and the climate system to further reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions

Connectivity

The XC60 offers a full range of connectivity options that include cloud-based in-car infotainment functions. Its unique Sensus technology delivers a range of native apps offering streaming music via TuneIn and Baidu and geo-location services such as Yelp and Wikilocations. The XC60 also has a Harman Kardon Premium Sound system that is tuned to perfection in Volvo’s advanced audio lab, enabling high quality music streaming.

Sensus Connect intuitively patches up the XC60 with the digital world. Smart driver interfaces – like the 7-inch center display, steering wheel buttons and voice control – interact to give full control without taking driver’s attention from the road. The 7-inch center display is a connected infotainment hub, giving access to a host of convenient in-car apps for entertainment, navigation, control, connectivity and service. This also means the Volvo XC60 today is technologically prepared for web and cloud-based in-car infotainment functions, as well as mobile phone integration and pairing.

Safety

As with any Volvo, safety comes as standard. The XC60 comes with one of the most comprehensive standard safety offers available in the segment, including City Safety, which offers a range of collision avoidance and mitigation functionalities including pedestrian and cyclist detection. A range of optional safety and convenience systems are also available in the 60 Series cars, which include Park Assist Pilot, Lane Keeping Aid, Active High Beam, and Blind Spot information System (BLIS).