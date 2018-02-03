Last day for registration of car plates ending no. 1

VEHICLE owners whose plate numbers end in No. 1 have until this Saturday to register or renew their registration to avoid penalties. “The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is extending the registration to accommodate the deluge of vehicle owners who want to register their vehicles on time,” LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar C. Galvante said as he reminded motor vehicle owners not to patronize unauthorized individuals or “fixers.” According to LTO-National Capital Region (NCR) Regional Director Clarence Guinto, the LTO-NCR has been experiencing a huge number of vehicle registrations the past few days. Late registration carries a surcharge of P200 per week and a fine of 50 percent of the user charge in a month. On the other hand, an unregistered motor vehicle will cost the vehicle owner P10,000 under Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01. Guinto also said that companies with vehicle fleets may contact LTO-NCR Operations Officer Hans Lim at cell phone number (0917) 8298142 to arrange for garage inspection. The LTO reiterates that private vehicles owners should have their vehicles inspected at their district extension, while public utility vehicles (PUVs) at the East Avenue office.