Last hurrah for ‘improv’ comics

Manila Improv Festival at PETA Theater Center closes today

Today is Manila’s last chance to catch the convergence of international improvisers from Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Osaka, Tokyo, Mumbai and Brisbane as well as Filipino improvisers from Manila, Bacolod and Cagayan de Oro in the fifth edition of Manila Improv Festival (MIF).

Improv, or improvisation, is a comedy format wherein comics take in the suggestion of the audience to create a live performance. As a result, the show can turn unexpectedly depending on the audience’s suggestion.

Created by Silly People’s Improv Theater (SPIT), MIF has come a long way since its first run in 2004.

Moreover, it has earned an increasing following from improvisers, enthusiasts and fans from all over the world.

SPIT also started the Third World Improv school in 2015, and opened its doors to anyone who would like to experience the joy of improv.

This year, a total 16 improv groups from the Philippines are joining 150 delegates from around the world for a total of 38 shows. Even before the festival opened the curtains on March 22, the organizers have already projected around 4,000 guests at the theater.