Last-minute buying boosts stock market

Share prices rose on Wednesday with last-minute buying lifting the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) by 58.60 points or 0.70 percent to 8,490.91.

The broader All Shares, meanwhile, rose by 0.41 percent or 20.10 points to clost at 4,941.51.

“The run-up is indicative of some investors positioning … for 2018,” First Grade Finance, Inc. Managing Director Astro del Castillo said, adding that the market also mirrored regional peers.

“Obviously the market is on a holiday mode—most investors are on a holiday break given the low value turnover despite the [decline in the]Dow Jones,” he added.

“Possibly we can still see some minor rally just before the year ends to cap the year.”

All sectoral indices settled in the green with the property sector leading gains by 1.19 percent.

Over 1.2 billion issues valued P3.59 billion were traded.

Losers still led winners, 104 to 103, while 43 issues were unchanged.