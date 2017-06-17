Last-minute gift ideas for dads

DAD is not the easiest person to buy gifts for. The following are excellent suggestions on what to give to the most important man in the family on this special day.

Relax dad’s feet with ‘Zach’

DADS are always on their feet, juggling between being a provider and making sure that quality time is spent with the family. How dads manage through their day exhausts one of the most hard-working part of the body—his feet. Gifting him with comfortable footwear can make his everyday tasks easier.



Just in time for Father’s Day, Banana Peel introduces its new “Zach Ebony” collection. These flip-flops are layered with high-density Eva insoles and rubber outsoles to create a foot-bed that’s firm on the ground but comforting for hardworking feet. Perfect for fathers who put a premium in good footwear with added benefits like arch support, convenient to wear at any point, and breathability.

Exciting treats for dad at City of Dreams Manila

ON Father’s Day, City of Dreams Manila offers spectacular ways for families to honor the man of the household with exciting treats namely, activities at DreamPlay, a dad’s night out at CenterPlay, epicurean delights at Nobu, Crystal Dragon and Wave restaurants, and a lavish staycation at Crown Towers and Nobu Hotel.

Family bonding time with dad is memorable at DreamPlay, the world’s first interactive play space inspired by films from DreamWorks animation such as “Kung Fu Panda,” “Shrek,” “Madagascar” and “How To Train Your Dragon.” Today, fathers can avail of the “Greatest Dad” promo wherein one complimentary ticket is offered to them if registering with at least two kids, and 50-percent discount on one ticket if with one child.



Meanwhile, grown-up children can bond with their dad in a Father’s Day night out replete with lively entertainment at CenterPlay. A group of six can avail of the Father’s Day Bucket Deal.

At Nobu Manila, the Father’s Day Sunday Buffet Brunch is from 11:30 am to 3 pm Kids aged six to 12 dine at half-price while those five and below dine free of charge.

Premium Cantonese and regional Chinese cuisine at Crystal Dragon offers a choice of two sumptuous seven-course menus for Chinese food lovers, or their usual favorites in the a la carte items at Crystal Dragon. For al fresco dining, families can celebrate Father’s Day with a barbecue buffet at Wave poolside restaurant from 5 to 9 pm.

To top it all off, nothing else says “I love you dad” more heartwarmingly than a gift of a relaxing Father’s Day staycation with the entire family at Crown Towers or Nobu Hotel Manila. The weekend staycation, offered from June 16 to 18, includes a Father’s Day gift of mini liquor set and dark chocolate bonbon that is sure to make dad feel truly special.

Ideal DIY gifts from Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware offers DIY (do-it-yourself) kits like drill driver in compact and lightweight designs, planners for professional planning, and durable toolboxes make up the best gifts for dad with 30-percent discount until June 30.



For a car-loving dad, there are durable universal fit car covers that withstand UV rays, rain, and dirt; and looking in, there are seat covers for a more fun and comfortable road trip. Powerful high pressure washers can also be great a option.

Buying stuff at Ace Hardware stores, Ace Express and Ace Builders can earn rewards points with Ace Rewards, SM Advantage, Prestige, and BDO Rewards Cards for the shopper.

Events for millennial mads

MEGAWORLD Lifestyle Malls have revised the celebration of Father’s Day with events that match the changing culture of fatherhood and appeal to a generation known for pop culture, FOMO, gaming and other young-at-heart pursuits.



Eastwood City leads the trend of breaking stereotypical Father’s Day celebrations with the launch of its “unFather’s Day” campaign which calls to “dads who never grew up.” unFather’sDay runs until June 25 with a Hot Wheels toy exhibit, Live Wrestling matches from Philippine Wrestling Revolution, Archery Workshops, ‘90s Character Meet and Greet, Beers and Flaring Shows, Virtual Reality Domes and a DJ Night.

At McKinley Hill, car-loving dads are up for a “Supercharged Father’s Day” until today. The event targets fans of the fast and the furious lifestyle with activities like Super Car exhibits from known custom car specialists Car Porn Racing and Autoline.

Meanwhile, Uptown Bonifacio features an event inspired by the millennial concept of the mancave, or the man’s hobby den. “Mancave: Father’s Day Celebration at Uptown Bonifacio” features a roundup of millennial hobbies headlined by POP! ToyCon x Pop Life Experience that celebrates all things pop culture.

At Forbes Town, dads are treated to “Dad’s Day Out” that features promos from establishments perfect for a millennial dad’s lifestyle such as Anytime Fitness, The Village Barber, Beyond the Box, Primo Cycle and more.

Finally at Lucky Chinatown, Father’s Day is marked by the premiere of the latest installment of animated feature film “Despicable Me 3” until June 25. Dads can join their kids at Despicable Me-themed activities such as arts and crafts, along with a meet and greet with character mascots from the film franchise. Lucky Chinatown also hosts a Father’s Day Fair with gifts for the millennial dad at the 2nd Floor atrium.

Prestone honors dads

In celebration of Father’s Day, Prestone pays tribute to the special man in everyone’s lives. Being the pillar of the household, his drive to and from work as well as other destination points should be safe. Dads maintain the car for safety, while Prestone works as his partner in preventive care and maintenance of the trusty family ride.



Dads are assured of a smooth sailing drive with the Prestone Steering Fluid which protects the power steering components from premature wear and tear, whereas the Prestone Coolant provides complete protection of the car’s cooling system against overheating, rust and corrosion. Prestone Oil Additive, on the other hand, protects the engine against high temperature damage, improves oil consistency, and reduces oil consumption for efficient engine performance.