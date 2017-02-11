Last Poem for Avvy

Have I told you before that your eyes got the unflustered look of your cat’s?

Those brown stubborn eyes—they question without asking,

They tell without a word unfettered from your lips

Leave.

My feet trembles in every inch farther away from your once loving arms,

Image of a shadow shattered in a distance.

I didn’t know sadness until I was alone in every street and city

Populated with your voices and unfinished sentences

On an aimless wander for my great loss

When man has to live drowned with remorse and weight of abandonment

The earth sighs, engulfing your memories—swallowing every plea, murmurs and voices

We are not but a dying echo and all the words spoken from your lips to mine

Steadily dissolving at the rage of the sun

All that there is, is an inconsolable silence.