Last Poem for Avvy

Have I told you before that your eyes got the unflustered look of your cat’s?
Those brown stubborn eyes—they question without asking,
They tell without a word unfettered from your lips
Leave.
My feet trembles in every inch farther away from your once loving arms,
Image of a shadow shattered in a distance.
I didn’t know sadness until I was alone in every street and city
Populated with your voices and unfinished sentences
On an aimless wander for my great loss
When man has to live drowned with remorse and weight of abandonment
The earth sighs, engulfing your memories—swallowing every plea, murmurs and voices
We are not but a dying echo and all the words spoken from your lips to mine
Steadily dissolving at the rage of the sun
All that there is, is an inconsolable silence.