Lastimosa leads NLEX to victory over TNT

Carlo Lastimosa delivered in crunch time to power Northern Luzon Expressway’s 110-98 win over Talk ‘N Text on Saturday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Lastimosa notched 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the field plus three rebounds and three assists. He scored two important baskets and pulled off an important pass to teammate Bradwyn Guinto in the last three-minute mark to help the Road Warriors halt a five-game losing skid.

Leading 106-96 after Lastimosa’s two baskets, Guinto sealed NLEX’s win with two free throws. He finished with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the field on top of eight rebounds, two assists and a block.

Power forward Sean Anthony posted 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Kevin Alas and Eric Camson had 12 points apiece also for the Road Warriors.

The Road Warriors’ win-loss record improved to 2-5 record while the Texters’ fell to 4-3.

From a slim 26-24 advantage at the end of first period, the Tropang Texters extended their lead to 35-28 after Ryan Reyes scored a jumper with 8:28 left. But the Road Warriors fought hard in the final five minutes of the second period to bring the score to 52-all at the half.

NLEX started the second half on a high note scoring 7-of-7 in the field resulting in a 74-62 lead with 5:32 left in the third period.

Talk ‘N Text retaliated with a blazing 18-6 run powered by Castro’s baskets tying the score to 80-all with only 47 ticks to go.

Camson and Mac Baracael combined effort produced five points to give NLEX an 85-81 edge at the start of the payoff period.

NLEX outscored Talk ‘N Text in the fourth quarter, 25-17, to win the game.

Jayson Castro led Talk ‘N Text with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, reigning champion San Miguel Beer keeps its eye on clinching a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals when it battles Barangay Ginebra at 6:45 p.m. today after the 4:30 p.m. match between Phoenix Petroleum and Rain or Shine at the Araneta Coliseum.

Scores:

NLEX 110 – Lastimosa 22, Anthony 13, Alas 12, Camson 12, Guinto 11, J. Villanueva 7, E. Villanueva 7, Rios 6, Baracael 5, Lanete 4, Taulava 3, Monfort 3, Khobuntin 3, Gotladera 2.

TNT 98 – Castro 17, Tautuaa 15, Rosales 15, Fonacier 9, Reyes 7, Rosario 7, De Ocampo 7, Williams 6, Rosser 6, Carey 5, Seigle 4, Golla 0, Pogoy 0, Tamsi 0.

Quarter Scores: 24-26, 52-52, 85-81, 110-98