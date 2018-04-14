Saturday, April 14, 2018
    Late stumble costs Henderson in Hawaii LPGA event

    LOS ANGELES: A late stumble left Brooke Henderson clinging to a one-shot lead Friday at the LPGA Tour Lotte Championship in Hawaii, as she headed into this weekend’s final round.

    The talented 20-year-old from Canada had looked poised to take a comfortable four-shot cushion into Saturday’s fourth round after a battling display on the par-72 course at Ko Olina Golf Club, Oahu.

    Brooke Henderson of Canada hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the third round of the LPGA LOTTE Championship at the Ko Olina Golf Club on Saturday in Kapolei, Hawaii. AFP PHOTO

    But Henderson’s round came unstuck with a double-bogey on the par-three 16th, followed by a bogey on 18 to turn what had looked like being a solid two-under-par score into a one-over 73.

    The closing hole slip-up left Henderson on nine under for the tournament, giving encouragement to a crowded field behind her who are all within striking distance.


    American Mo Martin was one off the pace after a third round 72 left her at eight under.

    Martin was two over for the day after 10 holes but rescued her round with an eagle on the par-five 13th to stay close.

    Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and South Korea’s Park In-bee are two off the lead on seven under. Hataoka shot a four-under-par 68 while Park carded a one-under-par 71.

    Chinese star Feng Shanshan missed the opportunity to make a charge with a two-over-par 74 which left her tied for fifth place on six under, three off the lead, alongside American Lizette Salas.

    Newly minted major champion Pernilla Lindberg was a shot back on five under. Lindberg, winner of this month’s ANA Inspiration, shot a one-over-par 73, leaving her four off the front.
    AFP

