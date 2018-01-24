Latest PSEi high just shy of 9,000

THE stock market on Tuesday notched its sixth record high for the year, ending the day just shy of 9,000 as investors discounted news that Philippine economic growth had slowed last year.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) added 0.54 percent or 48.40 points to close at 8,999.02, the highest since the previous day’s peak of 8,975.12. The broader All Shares, meanwhile, grew 0.80 percent or 41.60 points to end at 5,214.61.

“Philippine stocks climbed despite less than expected fourth quarter GDP growth. Investors discounted this and looked forward to this year’s growth target,” a Regina Capital Development Corp. analyst said.

“Earlier in the morning enthusiasm was running high prior to the release [of the growth results]as US stocks continued to record fresh highs,” he added.

“US stock market [indices]shook off concerns about a partial government shutdown after the Senate approved a procedural bill that would allow government to end a multi-day shutdown.”

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday announced that the economy had grown by 6.7 percent in 2017, slowing from the previous year’s 6.9 percent.

Growth in the fourth quarter alone moderated to 6.6 percent from July-September’s revised 7 percent.

The decline was attributed to 2016 having been an election year and officials said the dip, compared to previous election years, was actually moderate.

The 2017 result of 6.7 percent was near the bottom end of the 6.5-7.5 percent target for the year. For 2018, the government is aiming for 7.0-8.0 growth.

Nearly all sectoral indices were in the green on Tuesday except for financials, which were down 0.43 percent.

Over 1.18 billion issues valued P8.5 billion changed hands.

Winners led losers, 125 to 84, while 47 issues were unchanged.