Latest trends glitter in HK’s twin jewelry shows

Thousands of glittering fine jewelry pieces from more than 4,500 global craftsmen will be on display at the world’s biggest jewelry and gem convention in Hong Kong, with twin events beginning Tuesday.

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKDTC), the 5th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show will take place from February 27 to March 3 at the AsiaWorld-Expo, while the 35th Hong Kong International Jewelry Show follows from March 1 to 5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC).

The first event at AsiaWorld-Expo will serve as a trading platform for raw jewelry materials, while the fair at HKCEC will be a showcase of fine jewelry and finished pieces. Besides the exhibitions, both days will also be packed with seminars and networking opportunities.

Gemstones, necklaces, rings and other forms of jewelry from leading industry associations from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, the Chinese mainland, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Myanmar, Peru, Spain, Sri Lanka Turkey and the United States will be on show at the twin events.

Rare gems

Among the products highlighted in the fifth Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show is the natural green diamond by Rio Diamond Manufacturing Corporation from the United States and spinel snake by Paul Wild of Germany.

Extremely rare and highly valued—weighing approximately two carats—this vivid green tone is among the rarest in natural color diamonds. Only a handful of natural green diamonds are introduced into the market each year making the gem the most sought-after of natural color diamonds.

Spinel snake, on the other hand, is often mistaken for ruby or sapphire but has become more than a collector’s favorite as designers are inspired by its great fire and brilliance and range of spectacular colors.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Meanwhile, fine jewelries like necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, brooches and bangles make up the products highlighted in 35th Hong Kong International Jewelry Show. Among them are the Paranami Pendant with Diamond Necklace in 18K White Gold by Belford Jewellery Company Limited from Hong Kong; 18K Diamond and Sapphire Ring with 9.01 carats of royal blue sapphire by Renee Jewellers from the United Arab Emirates; and Colombian Emerald and Diamond Ring, set with cushion-cut emerald weighing approximately 16.78 carats, flanked on either side by a trapezoid diamonds 1.80 carat, mounted in Platinum by Art Creations from the United States of America.

Programs and seminars

Among the seminars on latest industry trends, buyer forums and networking sessions that will take place over the twin events include the following:

• “What’s Hot in Jewelry” seminar hosted by Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting will present its forecast for the jewelry industry for 2018, with founder and creative director Paola De Luca as keynote speaker.

• Dominic Hill, founder and CEO of Atelier Technologies will discuss “Technology and Disruption—A Changing Jewelry Industry,” with the aim of brining the jewellery industry into the digital age.

• Aligning with the big trend of tech development, a new zone called IT Solutions for Jewelry will be launched as part of the show.

• Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) will host a seminar on the topic, “The Role of Responsible Business Practice in the Future of the Jewelry Industry.” RJC is an international organization that focuses on building responsible worldwide supply chains in the fine jewellery industry.

Log on to hkdtc.com for more details.