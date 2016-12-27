Latoel lauds Filipino fighters, but eyes big win over Donayre

Dutch-Indonesian stalwart Vincent “Magnivincent” Latoel (16-18-2) might not have received a warm reception in his past encounters against Filipino fighters, but he is all praises when it comes to their fighting spirit.

The 37-year-old kickboxer from Deventer, Netherlands has fought two highly-regarded Filipino competitors in his 36-fight career. Latoel faced future ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang in December 2013, while he locked horns with featherweight standout Edward Kelly last August.

However, he fell short on both occasions. Although Latoel did not get his hand raised against Folayang and Kelly, he did not mince words about his admiration for Filipino mixed martial arts combatants.

“Filipino fighters are true warriors. I’ve faced Eduard Folayang before he became the ONE Lightweight World Champion. He was so tough and a gallant competitor. The same goes with Edward Kelly. He has a big heart,” he said.

“Filipinos fight with their pride and heart. I like these kinds of fighters because I have the same mentality,” Latoel added.

For his next assignment inside the ONE Championship cage, Latoel will be sharing the stage with another homegrown Filipino talent as he is tasked to take on Vaughn “The Spawn” Donayre (8-6) at ONE: Quest for Power in Jakarta, Indonesia on 14 January.

Having two-straight setbacks in 2016, Latoel sees the new year as his chance to return to his winning ways.

“In 2016, I had two losses. Winning and losing are part of the sport. A true winner is someone who doesn’t give up and learns from his losses. I have learned from my 2016 fights. I am back, more focused and much stronger,” he stated.

Latoel expects that his three-round bout with Donayre will have no shortage of firepower as they are both known for their fan-friendly fighting styles.

“I expect the fight will be energetic and hard. It will have a lot of action, and I promise everyone that you will see a different Vincent Latoel,” he said. “I can fight at a high pace for this bout. I know that Donayre is a veteran with a dream. I will prepare for everything.”

The 5-foot-11 Tatsujin Dojo representative is confident that he will walk out of the Jakarta Convention Center with the victory as he believes that his experience will play a vital factor against Donayre.

“My greatest advantage against Donayre is my experience. I have over 30 fights in my career. I hope that I can utilize that advantage in the fight,” he stressed.

Even if he has a burning determination to come out on top of Donayre, Latoel clarified that he does not hold any grudge against Filipino fighters.

“This is nothing personal, but I am determined to win. I’m fighting a brave Filipino fighter again. I have a lot of respect for Vaughn Donayre, but it’s my time to shine,” he concluded.