Laude’s camp hails denial of Pemberton’s appeal

The camp of Jeffrey “Jennifer” Laude would have wanted US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton sentenced to 12 years in jail, but nonetheless happy over the Court of Appeal’s (CA) decision affirming his conviction.

In a statement issued on Monday, Deputy Minority Leader Harry Roque said, “We welcome the decision of the Court of Appeals to uphold the 10-year prison sentence of Joseph Scott Pemberton for the killing of Jennifer Laude.”

“As counsel for the Laude family, we would have liked to have Pemberton sentenced to the maximum 12 years as we feel passion and intoxication do not mitigate the deliberate and brutal act of Jennifer’s murder.

Nonetheless, we are happy that the decision remains: that Pemberton is in fact guilty of killing Jennifer,” Roque said.

The Court of Appeals (CA) has upheld the ruling of Olongapo City Regional Trial Court sentencing Pemberton to 10 years imprisonment over the killing of Laude in 2014, denying the US Marine’s appeal for reconsideration.