To love purely is to consent to distance. (Simone Weil)

The laundry is stacked, every piece segregated

into light and dark, and with ajudicious eye

for quirks and nuances, you pick those which

needed to be soaked in bleach and soap.

The others

you toss to the washing machine, the spinning

whirlpool of detergent rising into pure foam.

The sun came up today, but the scent of dark

grey rain comes in undulating portents.

There is

blue smoke from the house across the river. You

regard the heap of clothes at your feet, your faithful

gofers waiting for your benediction, a rinse of

cleaner waters. You think: It is going

to rain soon. He

is miles away, beyond the grey rain. Your eyesfondle

the soft, sweaty fabric of a shirt; you see that it is the

right size that would have fitted him. And longing is

a frayedman-sized shirt you hold in

your arms, and

it is hisarms, neck, chest. The washing machine

is juddering with your segregated clothes. You

thinkyou caught a whiff ofhis scent, but it is

onlythe musk of impending rain. You squint

at the sky, and dark clouds are marching towards

thesouth, a legionin battle formation.

Forlorn, you catch yourself as if in a trance, clutching a shirt to your

heart. You let it go to the spinning whirlpool of soap.