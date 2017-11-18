Laura Lehmann comes in strong in Miss World 2017 campaign

Ahead of the Miss World 2017 coronation night in Sanya, China, Philippine bet Laura Lehmann is coming strong in her campaign to win the second crown for the country after Megan Young won it the first time in 2013.

On Saturday morning, Miss World announced the five finalists in the Beauty With A Purpose segment of the pageant where it listed Misses Philippines, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Vietnam who advanced from the chosen Top 20.

Lehmann’s advocacy with a five-year plan is a Milk Bank for the Pediatric Ward of Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Sta. Cruz, Manila. Her focus is on helping babies whose mothers do not produce enough milk, but who also cannot afford to buy pasteurized milk.

Hours before the start of the show, Miss World announced the last set of winners in the Head-to-Head Challenge, with Lehmann winning in Group 17, assuring her of place in the Top 40 among 118 candidates competing for the blue crown.

The new segment of the world’s oldest running beauty pageant pits candidates in a common question. She was grouped with the candidates from Turkey, Thailand, Lesotho, Myanmar and Serbia.

Answering the question what could be done to address cyberbullying, the former University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) courtside reporter for the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles said, “The best thing we can do is use our platform and use our voices because the whole world is watching us. So whenever we see someone being bullied online, I think that we can’t be passive bystanders. We have to do something about it, we have to point it out, and we have to remind them that trolls and bashers aren’t allowed on our Facebook pages and it’s our job to just post things that are positive rather than negative or something that condemns other people.”

The Multimedia Challenge winner was likewise announced and won by Miss Mongolia. The earlier Fast Track winners were Miss Nigeria for the Model Challenge, Miss Malta for Talent and Miss Dominican Republic for Sportswoman.

Last year, Philippine bet Catriona Gray made it to Top 5, with Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle winning the crown.

The pageant is broadcast live on different platforms at 7:30 pm Manila time tonight.