Laura Lehmann wins Miss World Philippines 2017

LAURA Lehmann, a former courtside reporter for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), was crowned Miss World Philippines 2017 Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 24-year-old bested 34 other contestants to win the crown. She will try to take home the country’s second crown as she competes in the Miss World 2017 pageant in China on November 18.

Besides the Miss World Philippines title, the pageant also crowned Winwyn Marquez as Miss Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas; Cynthia Tomalla as Miss Eco Philippines; Sophia Senoron as Miss Multinational; Glyssa Perez as 1st Princess; and Zara Carbonell as 2nd Princess.

Marquez will represent the Philippines in Miss Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 in Bolivia.

Joining the title-holders in the Top 10 were: Shiela Reyes; Jona Sweett; Cristina Marie Coloma; and Janela Cuaton. CHRISTINA ALPAD