Laura Lehmann, Winwyn Marquez set for int’l tilts

Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann and Reina Hispanoamericana-Filipinas 2017 Teresita “Winwyn” Marquez are confident that they will make the country proud with wins from their respective beauty pageants in the coming days.

Both beauties have left the country for their international tilts. Lehmann left for China on Friday while Marquez flew a day earlier to Bolivia. To wish them well, a send send-off party was held in their honor on Wednesday where they both assured the public they will do their best to bring home the crown.

“As soon as I land in China, I’m no longer Laura, I am the Philippines. With that, I will do everything to represent the country I love so much in the best way I can, because I want the world to see how great we are and how much spirit we have as a nation,” Lehmann enthused.

Lehmann will try to snag the country’s second Miss World crown after Megan Young’s win in 2013. The country came in close to winning in 2016 with then representative Catriona Gray. Despite showing a strong start, however, Gray only landed in the final five, prompting some pageant fans—not necessarily Filipino—to question the integrity of the international tilt.

Of the recollection, Lehmann came to Miss World’s defense insisting that it remains to be one of the most noted beauty pageant’s around the globe.

“Because of what has happened in the past, there may still be pageant fans who are a little upset [but]I want them to know that Miss World maintains its integrity,” the 24-year-old assured.

“They will surely choose a winner who is deserving, who is sincere and who can give back to people. I don’t think we’re in the position to make these insinuations. I just want everyone to be positive.”

Miss World 2017’s finals night is slated on November 18 at The Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China.

For her part, Marquez also had a bit of defending to do for the pageant the Philippines is joining for the very first time. A popular TV actress, it has reached the daughter of showbiz veterans Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno that most of her fans do not consider Reina Hispanoamericana to be at par with other international titles.

“You just have to respect them [those people who say negative things against the pageant]kasi bago sa pandinig nila. I understand it will take time for them to accept that it’s happening already and that the organization invited to participate,” Marquez told The Manila Times at the sidelines of the event.

“But the best thing to do is just do your best and hope they accept [the opportunity to participate]and be proud of the title as well once they see me in the pageant,” the 25-year-old added.

Marquez will compete not only against Latina beauty queens—generally known to top the world’s biggest beauty pageants—but other invited candidates from Europe and Australia. She has happily shown a strong head start by topping social media voting.

“They are all very beautiful and they are really, really good at dancing which is also a trademark of the competition,” Marquez admitted. “But I don’t want to put myself down because I know that I am competing for my country and I’ll do my very best.”

Marquez, further assured fans the Spanish-language pageant will not hinder her performance.

“A language can be learned but the will and determination to win for country is what I will hold on to when I get to Bolivia,” Marquez waxed poetic, adding that during training she studied enough Spanish to be able to understand and engage in simple conversations.

The Reina Hispanoamericana grand coronation night is scheduledon November 4 at Salon Siriono Fexpocruz in Sta. Cruz, Bolivia.