Laurente sets sights on World Championship, Olympics

General Santos City pride boxer Criztian Pitt Laurente aims to deliver well in the world championships on the way to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 16-year-old promising boxer was recently named Best Asian Men’s Junior Boxer by the Asian Boxing Confederation.

“I am thankful to God for that award. I did not expect to received that citation. I also want to thank my family and ABAP (Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines),” said Laurente in an interview on Saturday.

The former Palarong Pambansa gold medalist said he is upbeat in giving pride and honor for the country.

Laurente was the lone gold medalist for Team Philippines during the Children of Games last July in Russia.

“Of course, I really want to do my best because my goal is to qualify in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” said Laurente.

Besides his Olympic dream, Laurente pushes himself to make name in the world boxing stage.

“That’s what every boxers want to happen in their career, to be one of the top boxers in the world,” he concluded.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID