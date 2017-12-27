Lavrov, Tillerson discuss need for urgent NKorea negotiations – Moscow

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) discussed North Korea’s nuclear program with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, stressing the need to start a negotiations process.

“The sides were united in the opinion that nuclear missile projects in North Korea violate the demands of the UN Security Council,” the Russian foreign ministry said after the two men spoke by telephone.

Lavrov “once again highlighted that it is unacceptable to exacerbate tensions around the Korean peninsula with Washington’s aggressive rhetoric toward Pyongyang and increasing military preparations in the region,” it said.

“It was underlined that it is necessary to move from the language of sanctions to the negotiating process as soon as possible,” the statement said, adding that it was Tillerson who initiated the call.

The UN Security Council on Friday slapped new sanctions on North Korea that will restrict oil supplies vital for its missile and nuclear programs, the latest response to Pyongyang’s ICBM test last month.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if it attacks the United States, while North Korea insists the world must now accept that it is a nuclear power.

Pyongyang has slammed the UN sanctions as an “act of war.”

Moscow has called for talks between North Korea and the United States, warning of a “risk of uncontrolled escalation.” Russia has also criticized Washington’s military drills with South Korea saying it provokes Pyongyang.

Sanctioned

The United States sanctioned two North Korean officials on Tuesday over the development of ballistic missiles.

Tensions have escalated after the isolated but nuclear-armed regime staged a series of atomic and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, most recently on November 28. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un have also traded personal insults.

“Treasury is targeting leaders of North Korea’s ballistic missile programs, as part of our maximum pressure campaign to isolate the DPRK and achieve a fully denuclearized Korean Peninsula,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement, referring to North Korea by the abbreviation of its formal name.

The two officials were listed last Friday in a new United Nations Security Council resolution sanctioning North Korea, it said.

“Kim Jong-Sik reportedly is a key figure in North Korea’s ballistic missile development, including efforts to switch from liquid to solid fuel, and Ri Pyong-Chol is reported to be a key official involved in North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile development,” the Treasury statement said.

Solid-fuel missiles can be fired on shorter notice, as they do not have to be filled with liquid fuel prior to launch.

AFP