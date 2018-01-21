Law, freedom and decency

Political conflict is like a huge Corrida De Torros. You get confused about who is the real bully – the bull itself or the toreador or tornero? Or the spectators who pay good money to see blood spilled on the ground? Are we the los picadores who taunt both of them to get us entertained?

* * *

In the US, “shutdown” is easier to solve than “shut up.”

* * *

Former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr. said, “A shift to federalism is a lethal experiment. A fatal leap. A plunge to death. A leap to hell.”

If true, these countries must be in hell – the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Argentina, Australia, among others.

* * *

NAPOLCOM removes ‘height’ requirement for PNP entrance exam applicants. I wonder when they would seriously consider handling ‘weight’ several years after passing the exam.

* * *

Please read these news reports:

Press freedom not curtailed by SEC decision on Rappler – National Press Club

“In the broader Philippine media industry, Rappler is just one among the thousands of media entities in the country and whose operations have remained free,” NPC President Paul Gutierrez said on Tuesday.

“Responsible journalism also means complying with the law,” Gutierrez said. “By way of policing our ranks and as part of our continuing reform drive, the NPC has long ago made it a policy that those applying for membership should represent not only credible, but also, legally established media entities.”

Amnesty International slams ‘alarming attempt’ to silence Rappler

James Gomez, Amnesty International’s director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, adds, “The Philippine government should focus on ending and investigating violations, mostly against poor communities, in the ‘war on drugs,’ not trying to silence the messenger.”

Despite calls from local and global organizations to reverse its order, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stood firm on its decision to strip Rappler Incorporated of its license to do business, citing clear violation to “foreign equity restrictions in mass media.”

SEC chairwoman Teresita Herbosa explained that the probe was initiated after her office received a “referral letter” from the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on December 22, 2016, asking it to conduct an investigation into Rappler for any possible contravention of the strict requirements of the 1987 Constitution.

Although the show-cause order was only issued in August 2017, Herbosa said her office undertook an “internal, inter-departmental investigation into Rappler” between December 2016 and July 2017.

* * *

After reading these developments and mud-slinging that took place later, one can only conclude that there are many sides to a coin. The most basic are freedom, law and decency. All three must work together at any given time.

* * *

On oligarchy and monopoly:

It starts with greed for money, then the consciousness of the power that comes with it. And then the obsession to hold on both forever to control anything the way they please.

* * *

Tips on handling life much like a computer:

Tired? log off and log on.

Stressed? hard reset.

Troubled? defrag.

Confused? reformat.

Sick? call Dr. Norton.

Hungry for knowledge? Google or Wikibrowse.

Get rid of junk? microwave Justin Bieber’s albums.

Want to travel? go to.

Force somebody to look or listen? tag.

Hate somebody? eject.

Feel used? Ebay yourself.

Frustrated with age? stop looking at the mirror.

Lazy to shop? cruise at Amazon.

Sex change? visit Amazing Thailand.

Forgot who you are? change password.

Bored? wear a snorkel and watch aquarium screen saver.

Hate your boss? play angry birds.

Want to live a happy and normal life? trash your laptop and smartphone.

Want to die early? keep them.

* * *

At some point, too much reading between the lines destroys the essentials of what was written.

* * *

Media owners, sorry to disappoint you but majority of your employees are doing their jobs not to please you but out of their devotion to their craft and their sworn duty to serve the public. On the ground there are no rivalries. It’s not about money, and I think that is good. Consider yourself lucky that you have these people tolerating you and giving you your money’s worth.

* * *

Today’s youth wonders why we, oldies of the ’60s, is still addicted to a bunch of long-haired kids called The Beatles. They play their gears and sing at the same time the songs they themselves wrote and composed. Their carefree ways inspired a whole generation with the concept that raw street talents can reverberate and be heard on a borderless music world. Even quoting one of their songs, “Across the Universe,” they made it look so easy and showed a lot of fun doing their thing. How? Take a listen to this informal recording session and watch them dish out a phenomenal and familiar song we all know as “Hey Jude.”

Please click this link to understand why:

* * *

The US is truly a land of immigrants. Trump’s mother is from Scotland, his father from Germany, first wife from Czech Republic and present wife from Slovenia. Original inhabitants were the American Indians. Early settlers were from England and Ireland. It was called “the land of opportunity.” The name “United States of America” denotes convergence of origins and ideas molded by the words “freedom” and “liberty.” It became the world’s first superpower in every aspect. Yes, The Land of the Free started without walls.

* * *

As I said before, critics of this government are neither pro- nor anti-PRRD. Most of them are pro-Filipino like him.

They are more sincere in helping him stay the course for what is best for the country. Those “rabid, die-hard followers” will eventually bring him down. There are also followers who are not afraid to tell him like it is and are always vigilant in pointing out lapses and mistakes. That separates them from those who are just gunning for positions or seeking favors to advance their interest. Some may not like this statement but that will just confirm the category in which they really belong.

* * *

Some interesting facts we likely didn’t know about:

A mattress doubles its weight after 10 years of usage, collecting dust and dust mites. Throughout this time, vermin eats tiny parts of our skin, which fall down into the mattress folds.

Your brain reacts to verbal and non-verbal tasks in different ways. It turns out that we understand sign language better on a subconscious level.

During the night, your inter-vertebral discs relax and expand. That is why you are 1 percent taller in the morning than in the evening.

There are more people who are obese than are starving in the world. Thirty percent of the earth’s population are obese, and 5 percent of those people die of this disease.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.