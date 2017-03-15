Law, healthcare, journalism top paying jobs for fresh grads –Jobstreet

THREE industries –law, healthcare, and journalism – have overtaken the information technology (IT) as the most generous providers for fresh graduates, according to a recent JobStreet.com Fresh Graduates Report released on Wednesday.

From P21,232 in 2015, the average earning of law graduates jumped to P27,124 in 2016, JobStreet said. Healthcare specialists also enjoyed a huge increase in their average salaries, from P20,048 two years ago to P23,216 last year.

With journalism jumping from fifth to third, erstwhile topnotchers IT specialists are now in fourth place, with average earnings of P21,703 from P22,567 in 2015.

Other handsomely paid jobs are those in education, actuarial sciences, training and development, banking, public relations, and advertising. Education, banking, and advertising are the new entrants to the top 10, replacing public relations, quality control, and customer service.

Among the trends in the job market for its newest members, the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry expectedly took a lion’s share of the available employment opportunities for fresh graduates. Sixty percent of fresh graduate jobs are offered by companies in the BPO front, followed by retail and real estate, contributing two percent and 1.5 percent of total jobs available for fresh graduates, respectively.

The other industries with the most fresh graduate jobs are manufacturing, food and beverage, banking, construction, telecommunications, general and wholesale trading, and IT-software.

Philip Gioca, country manager of JobStreet.com Philippines, said the report reflect the constantly changing attitudes of employers and the dynamic nature of the job market.

“More than any time in recent history, the changes in attitude and preferences in employment have become rapid and constant. Job seekers should equip themselves with further knowledge should they want a distinct advantage in this highly competitive field,” Gioca said.

Gioca said the survey was conducted in February.

“We cater to both the employers and the people looking for job. For the candidates, we want them to be influenced if they’re looking for a job, which jobs pay more, and also what should I exhibit during the time of interview in the terms to have the quality to land the job, the attitude, being a team player, and of course, the relation of their course in the industry they are applying for,” Gioca noted.

“But also for the employers, we want to benchmark and influence what is the salary that they should be giving to be able to attract the talents,” he added.

Gioca also debunked the perception that only those who graduated from the top performing schools have the best chances to land a job.

He said graduates from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Technological Institute of the Philippines and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila also got high-paying jobs. NEIL A. ALCOBER