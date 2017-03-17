Law makes ‘milking cows’ of teachers

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) on Friday said the Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016 or Republic Act (RA) 10912 will make “milking cows” of teachers and other professionals.

Continuing development of professionals, according to the group, should come free as it is a right that is supported by the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

Article XIV, Section 4, provides that teachers have the right to enhance their competencies as professionals and Section 5 of the same article provides that education must have the highest budgetary appropriation inclusive of trainings and seminars for teachers, Raymond Basilio, ACT secretary general, said.

The ACT called for the CPD to be free as it is the government’s responsibility not just to elevate the competencies of the teachers but for the benefit of the students.

The Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of RA 10912 “puts in place privatization schemes in the delivery of the program,” Basilio said.

He called on commissioners of the Professional Regulatory Commission to immediately recall the IRR even as he said teachers and other professionals need continuing professional development programs.

Under RA 10912, Basilio said, all professionals will be forced to attend seminars and trainings conducted by different private entities, which will charge P5,000 to P10,000 per seminar or training that will only be credited three units.

With 45 units needed for renewal of license to practice the profession every three years, a teacher will have to spend P50,000 for seminars or trainings.

“It is a fact that teachers are still underpaid and overworked already. Just and decent pay with enough benefits are the needs of the teachers, not additional burdens. We need benefits and services. We are not milking cows,” Basilio said.

